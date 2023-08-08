Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Tuesday announced that Renee Mallory will serve as the secretary of health. Mallory has been the interim secretary since Sanders took office.
“Renee Mallory has done an excellent job leading the Department of Health as the interim secretary – and today, I am proud to announce that she will serve as the permanent secretary,” Sanders said. “Her 34 years of service at the Department of Health have prepared her to excel in this role. She is the highly qualified, experienced leader we need at the helm as we work together to improve and protect the health of all Arkansans.”
Mallory said she was “extremely honored” to get the position.
“I greatly appreciate the governor’s dedication to Arkansans and her support for the Department of Health as we work to achieve our mission: protecting and improving the health and well-being of all Arkansans,” she said. “I look forward to continuing to be a part of the extraordinary work being done in our state. I am also thankful to be leading an organization with employees who are committed to providing needed services to the people of Arkansas in the best and most efficient way possible.”
Mallory began serving as interim secretary in January 2023. She also served as interim secretary under Gov. Asa Hutchinson from May 2022-January 2023.
Mallory began her career at Arkansas Department of Health in 1988 and she has served in various roles, including chief of staff and deputy director. In these roles, she has been responsible for productivity and performance in all areas of the Department of Health.
Prior to her work at the Department of Health, Mallory worked at Twin Rivers Medical Center, now Baptist Medical Center Arkadelphia, and Baptist Home Health and Hospice.
Mallory is a native of Pike County and graduated from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia with a Bachelor of Science in nursing. She is a licensed registered nurse.
Mallory and her husband, Bud, have lived in Ferndale for the past 31 years.
