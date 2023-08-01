An inspection of the Interstate 40 Mississippi River Bridge will require overnight closures of the center and outside lanes for approximately four weeks beginning Monday, Aug. 14.
Lane closures will be planned between 9 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. The times may be adjusted due to traffic or inspection needs.
This is the scheduled second phase of an inspection performed earlier this spring by Michael Baker International. The inspection will consist of ultrasonic testing of welds within the five spans west of the main arch spans.
MBI will inspect the westbound side first, then move to the eastbound side. At least one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open at all times. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reminds drivers to slow down and minimize distractions when moving through a work zone.
The first inspection was done in March 2022 after emergency repairs were needed on the bridge after an area fractured and was repaired the previous summer
