A routine inspection of the Interstate-40 Hernando do Soto Bridge over the Mississippi River will require single outside lane closures during daytime hours beginning Tuesday.
A hands-on inspection will be performed by ARDOT. Weather permitting, the eastbound side of the bridge will be inspected Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 14. The westbound inspection will take place Monday, Sept. 18, through Thursday, Sept. 28.
Only one lane of traffic will be closed at a time and will be limited to the following times:
Eastbound outside lane (Sept. 5-7): Tuesday through Thursday. 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Eastbound outside lane (Sept. 11-14): Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Westbound outside lane (Sept. 18 -21): Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Westbound outside lane (Sept. 25-28): Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.