After a devastating tornado struck parts of central and eastern Arkansas last Friday, many children may be experiencing confusion, sadness or fear about the disaster.
Rebecca Simon, extension instructor for early childhood and family life with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said parents and caregivers should limit children’s exposure to images of the destruction, listen carefully to their concerns and watch for significant changes in behavior.
“Many parents, teachers, grandparents and caregivers are concerned about how dramatic images of disaster can affect the emotional well-being of their children and are looking for advice,” Simon said.
Simon said it is critical to limit time watching television reports featuring images of the destruction caused by the tornado, which can overwhelm children and even adults.
It’s also important to listen to children carefully to find out what they know and understand about the disaster before responding to their questions, Simon said.
“When children are given the opportunity to express their thoughts and feelings about a disaster, it can help them process their emotions and cope with the situation,” she said. “By actively listening to their concerns and providing reassurance and support, children can feel more comfortable talking about their experiences and develop a better understanding of what has happened.”
As part of this process, reassure children by letting them know that adults are doing everything they can to protect and help people who have been affected by the disaster, Simon said.
“Let them know that if an emergency happens, your main concern would be their safety,” she said. “Make sure they know they are being protected.”
Simon said it can also be helpful to read an emergency-themed storybook together — such as “Stormy Night” by Salina Yoon, “Just a Big Storm” by Mercer Mayer or “Arthur’s Fire Drill” by Marc Brown — and then discuss the story after. Parents or caregivers should then ask questions such as Ask questions such as “How do you think the characters felt?” and “How did the characters keep themselves safe?”
After a disaster, it’s especially important to be alert for changes in children’s behavior, Simon said. “Children may have difficulty processing and coping with the traumatic experience, and significant changes in behavior can be a sign that they are struggling and need support.”
These changes can manifest as withdrawal and isolation from others, aggression and irritability. Changes in eating or sleeping habits, difficulty concentrating, increased anxiety or fearfulness or regression to earlier developmental stages are also common signs.
“By being alert for these changes in behavior, parents, caregivers and teachers can provide timely interventions to help children process their experiences, reduce their stress levels and promote their mental health and well-being,” Simon said.
Remember that each child has unique needs, and not every child will experience a disaster in the same way, Simon said. Younger children are largely dependent on adults to interpret events, while older children and teenagers will get information from their friends and the media. In any case, it’s important to meet the child where they are.
“Give your child extra time and attention,” Simon said. “Children need close, personal attention to know they are safe. Talk, play, and most importantly, listen to them. Find time to engage in special activities with children of all ages.”
Simon said it is also critical to help children return to a normal routine as soon as possible after a disaster because they benefit from routine activities, such as set eating times, bedtime, and playing with others.
To help children understand how to respond in disasters, parents and caregivers should model appropriate behavior to help children feel safe and secure, she said.
“Children can be easily influenced by the adults around them, and they may imitate the behavior of adults, including their emotional reactions and coping strategies,” Simon said. “For example, if an adult expresses intense fear or anxiety, the child may become more frightened or anxious themselves.”
Simon said that in addition to staying calm and composed, it’s also important to be direct.
“It is important to be honest with children about what happened and to use age-appropriate language to explain the situation,” she said. “Avoiding the topic or using euphemisms can increase confusion and anxiety in children.”
For many children who returned to school this week, they joined classmates whose families have been impacted by the tornado and may be displaced from their homes. To help children navigate this, parents and caregivers should validate any big or difficult feelings.
“Acknowledge your child’s feelings of sadness or confusion and let them know that it is okay to feel this way,” Simon said. “Let them express their feelings and provide a safe and supportive environment to do so.”
Parents should also encourage empathy in their children, asking them to imagine how they would feel if they were in the same situation.
“This can help develop empathy and foster a sense of understanding and compassion towards their classmates,” Simon said.
Encourage and support community efforts by participating in age-appropriate volunteer opportunities. This can include:
Making care packages with non-perishable food, toiletries and clothes
Drawing pictures and writing letters to be distributed at community centers or shelters
Collecting and distributing books, toys and blankets to support children who may have lost their homes and belongings in the tornado
Fundraising by hosting a lemonade stand, bake sale or selling artwork and crafts
Assisting in neighborhood cleanup efforts by picking up litter, raking leaves and helping to clear debris
“Parents should also explain the importance of volunteering and helping those in need and provide positive reinforcement for their efforts,” Simon said. “By participating in volunteer efforts, children can develop important life skills and a sense of community spirit, while also helping those affected by the disaster.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.