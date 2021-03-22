A 33-year-old Hot Springs woman who pleaded guilty to several theft-related charges was sentenced to four years in prison earlier this month in White County Circuit Court.
Faith Nicole Smith agreed to a negotiated plea to two counts of class D felony theft of property and two misdemeanors (theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card) regarding several missing items from a residence on South Elm Terrace.
Smith received four years in the Arkansas Department of Correction for each of the felony theft charges and a year in jail for the two misdemeanors, with the sentences to run concurrently. She received 180 days of jail credit.
According to the affidavit written by Searcy Police Department Detective Tim Smith, the resident of an apartment on Elm Terrace had met Smith, going by the name Nikki, outside his apartment last March 20, and although “he had never met her before,” he invited her in “as she was walking by.”
Later, after he had come back from using the bathroom, “Smith was gone, along with his belongings,” according to the affidavit. However, Smith reportedly had shown the resident her Facebook page and Searcy police were able to find her profile.
Ten days later, the resident showed Searcy police banking and credit card transaction forms that showed multiple purchases had been made. Smith reportedly was identified through video of one of the transactions. An ACIC check showed that she was “wanted out of multiple departments and an absconder out of Arkansas Probation and Parole.”
Tim Smith wrote that he made contact with Faith Smith on March 31 about “a vehicle she had reported stolen” and was asked to meet with him “on another matter.”
Smith, who said she lived in Little Rock, reportedly told the detective that “she knew she had a warrant and was working on clearing it up.” She also reportedly said that the theft allegations were “a misunderstanding” that she would clear up with the resident.
When the resident was contacted by the detective April 7, he reportedly said that Smith had admitted in texts to taking and using his cards and he still wanted to pursue charges. Tim Smith wrote that the texts were shown to him and photographed.
Reportedly, Smith said in the texts that she was sorry and “willing to pay him back whatever she legally owes him if he would not pursue charges.”
Smith previously had received multiple prison sentences in 2018 in White County Circuit Court for theft-related charges and a drug possession charge.
