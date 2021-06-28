Bald Knob’s Homefest started Thursday night with the opening of the carnival. A 3-on-3 basketball tournament was also held Thursday night at the high school gym. On Friday, the carnival continued, food and other vendors were there and it was Gospel Music Night with several churches represented. Saturday opened with a parade, a car show, a cake auction, dancers and lots of music acts. Johnny Hodges received Citizen of the Year and Chris Holt received Business of the Year for his company, Navigated Construction.
Bald Knob Chamber of Commerce President Janey Hearyman said Hodges served on the Bald Knob Volunteer Fire Department for 30 years. He is a current member of the Bald Knob City Council and she said he is been serving for 40 years on it. Hodges also worked for 35 years at the General Industries plant in Bald Knob.
