A quilt exhibit by members of Hill ‘N Hollow Quilters Guild will be held at The Sheid at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home during August.
“Our 40 years, 1984-2023” features beginner, intermediate and award-winning quilts. A reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 10.
The guild’s mission is to preserve, promote, share and teach the art of quilting. Starting in 1984 with the guild’s first president, Phyllis Speer, to the current president, Rosita Forster, the guild has grown from 20 to 100 members, including four male members. Guild members have produced 40 fundraising raffle quilts to help fund its charitable and educational activities.
Over the past 40 years, guild members have donated their time and talents to provide quilts and other items to local, area and worldwide causes and organizations, some of which are listed here:
More than 6,500 quilts have been donated to various organizations.
During the pandemic, more than 1,300 masks and caps were made and donated to the Baxter Regional Hospital and care facilities.
Quilts were donated to the Joplin, Mo., and Oklahoma tornado victims.
Pouches were made for the animal victims of the Australian fires.
A quilt donation was made to the Anchor project for the benefit of the 9/11 victims.
Whimsical Foundations (decorated bras) and Think Outside the Boxers (decorated men’s boxer shorts) were auctioned for the benefit of the Peitz Cancer Support House.
Aprons were donated to the Food Bank of North Central Arkansas.
Book bags were donated to the Literacy Council.
The current year’s challenge, “World in a Bag,” will be displayed at the 2023 Autumn in the Ozarks quilt show in October before being donated to Into the Light organization, which fights child trafficking.
Members have taught quilt-making techniques to other members and members have learned new methods and techniques from area and national professional quilters via the various educational opportunities provided by the guild as follows:
Monthly guild meeting programs
Periodic workshops conducted by professional quilters
Quilting classes taught by guild members
Quilt challenges to help members work outside their comport zone
Periodically hosting a conference of area quilt guilds with speakers and quilting workshops
25 quilt shows have been produced to show members’ finished quilts to the community and in most instances to have their work judged.
The Autumn in the Ozarks Quilt Show will be held Oct. 13 and 14 in the Educational Building at the Baxter County Fairgrounds.
For more information about the Sheid exhibit and the fall show, visit www.hillnhollow quilters.com.
