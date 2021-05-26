Helping the homeless
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Report: EPA officials improperly influenced dicamba decision
- Lawsuit filed challenging Arkansas' near-total abortion ban
- 1st step of I-40 bridge repair complete; span remains closed
- Authorities ID 8 victims of California railyard shooting
- Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin
- GOP set to block Jan. 6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight
- New wolf killing laws trigger push to revive US protections
- Searcy A&P Commission reapproves $30,000 for peewee football needs
Most Popular
Articles
- Kensett 26-year-old sentenced to 10 years in prison for crimes including threatening to kill White County resident
- Searcy police confirm fugitive from Operation Central Sweep arrested Friday
- White County Central to seek 2-mill increase in August as enrollment growth continues
- 34-year-old serial car thief from Mount Vernon gets 10-year prison sentence
- City-owned vehicles taken home by at least 52 Searcy employees
- Cabot 18-year-old charged with computer child porn for alleged 'sexual in nature' interactions with 13-year-old
- Romance 24-year-old pleads guilty in 2020 murder, given 50-year prison sentence
- Lady Lions win state soccer championship
- Beebe School District bringing back random drug testing
- Searcy School Board decides Wednesday to end mask mandate 'immediately'
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.