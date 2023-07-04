When Ryan Loy first looked seriously at agriculture in high school, he saw an industry that was misunderstood. Loy, a native of the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas, became immersed in agriculture through the Future Farmers of America program. He started in late June as an extension agricultural economist and assistant professor with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
“I went to high school and I really didn’t know what I wanted to do, but I saw this program called FFA and thought it was cool,” he said. There, he learned that “a lot of people think that their food just comes from the grocery store. This is an industry that really needs somebody who’s not from an ag background to come in and try to show the rest of the world that this is important,” Loy said. After high school, “I knew I wanted to stay in ag, but I didn’t necessarily know what I wanted to do,” he said.
It’s something Loy would discover in college.
He studied agribusiness at Oklahoma State University and worked as a teaching assistant for the farm and ranch management course. It’s a course that would set his career path.
“People see these huge combines and nice big, green tractors and they think everyone is making money, but that’s not the case,” Loy said. “It’s not easy to farm. It’s not easy to get that produce from the field to your store. It’s not an easy task.
“I realized that’s what I wanted to do – to be helpful to the producers.”
Loy earned his bachelor’s degree in agribusiness from Oklahoma State University and stayed on to earn both a master’s and Ph.D. in agricultural economics.
“The main thing I want to do is have the respect of the producers and they know I’m here for them,” Loy said.
Expect Loy to maintain a presence on social media, and on the winter production meeting circuit, among other things. Loy said he’s fallen in love with Arkansas.
“I’m a big fisherman and a big hunter,” he said. “I fish every weekend. That’s what I do to relax. It’s been a fun time here, and I love it so much.”
John Anderson, head of the agricultural economics and agribusiness department for the Division of Agriculture and the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences, said, “We are thrilled to have Ryan joining the AEAB team as our newest extension faculty member.
“It is really difficult to find a well-trained economist who also has real-life experience in the world of farm financial management, but that is what we have in Ryan,” Anderson said. “He brings an outstanding toolkit as an economist along with the practical background to apply those tools to the tough problems that farmers and other agribusiness decision-makers face every day.”
