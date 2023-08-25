The following are health inspections conducted in White County that had one or more infractions. (Establishments with no infractions are not included. There are 55 possible citations under the categories foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions and good retail practices.)
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Mi Pueblito Mexican Restaurant, 1512 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, follow-up inspection, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); improper cooling time and temperatures (observed shredded chicken at an improper temperature).
Thursday, Aug. 17
Firehouse Subs No. 633, 1547 E. Race Ave. in Searcy, was cited for plumbing not installed or improper backflow devices (observed drain leak behind ice machine); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed water pool under shelving, in walkway of food prep area); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (permit not posted).
Friday, Aug. 18
Ace Sushi at Harding University, 915 E. Market Ave. in Searcy, was cited for adequate handwashing facilities not supplied or accessible (must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all handwashing sinks); improper cold holding temperatures (freezer at incorrect temperature).
Monday, Aug. 21
Sonic of Bald Knob, 130 U.S. Highway 167 in Bald Knob, was cited for improper cold holding temperatures (observed cherries in the drink station ice bath above correct temperature; cherries tempered correctly at end of inspection, corrected on site); improper cooling method used or inadequate equipment used for temperature control (observed improper ice bath setup; manager added ice, corrected on site); insects, rodents or animals present or unauthorized person present (observed multiple flies in the facility during the inspection; maintain the premises free of insects, rodents and other pests); in-use utensils improperly stored (observed ice scoop with handle touching ice; manager removed ice scoop from ice, corrected on site); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed build of grease buildup on several of the kitchen coolers and fryer); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed several broken floor tiles throughout the facility).
McDonald’s 23327, 3715 Arkansas Highway 367 North in Bald Knob, was cited for insects, rodents or animals present or unauthorized person present (observed several flies in the dry storage area during the inspection; the premises shall be free of insects, rodents and other pests and measures must be taken to to eliminate their presence and observed the side door to allow light coming in at the bottom of the door frame; all outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents); non-food contact surfaces not clean (observed the non-food surface of the frozen drink machine to have drink buildup); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed food debris and trash buildup behind the slush machine next to the hamburger station).
Imago Dei Coffee+Juice+Food (mobile unit), 1005 E. Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy, was cited for toxic substances improperly identified, stored or used (observed in-use spray bottles with no labeling information); physical facilities not installed, maintained or cleaned (observed missing ceiling tiles in food prep area); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (permit not posted).
Gorditas Aguas Calientas, 703 N. Elm St. in Beebe, was cited for no certified food protection manager (observed facility to have no certified food manager; at least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and is certified should be present); thermometers not provided or accurate (facility lacks internal probe); warewashing facilities not installed, maintained, used, test strips (test strips not available); other violations: Code Number must be noted on following page (permit not posted).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.