Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday afternoon at his weekly briefing that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas that have been reported to the Arkansas Department of Health has reached over 101,000, more than 3 percent of the population.
Due to the increase of at-home testing that aren’t always reported to department, the number is likely to be higher.
Hospitalizations in the state have increased by 349 over the past record, bringing the number of Arkansans currently in the hospital with COVID-19 to a record high of 1,658. Of those, almost 200 Arkansans are on ventilators.
To combat the rise in hospitalizations due to the omicron variant, Greg Crain, the president of Baptist Health Medical Center, said the hospital system has opened 63 additional beds at its locations in Conway and Van Buren, However, 36 of those beds have already been filled with COVID-19 patients.
“The omicron surge has created the most critical staffing shortage among hospital staff we have seen during the entire pandemic,” Crain said.
However, Crain said staffing numbers at Baptist hospitals in Arkansas have started to return to normal.
Additionally, compared to the actual COVID-19 case numbers, the number of Arkansans hospitalized with the virus is far less with the omicron variant than the ratio of cases and hospitalizations during the delta variant.
The rise in cases has also impacted schools, with 108 school districts across the state closing all of their campuses last week due to the number of cases reported among their student body. This past week, the number closed went down to 49 and a “great number” of those 49 weren’t due to COVID-19 cases but to the winter weather that came through the state, the governor said.
Above 54 percent of Arkansans ages 5 and up, the current eligible age group that can receive the vaccine, have been fully vaccinated, but that number seems to be leveling out as the weeks go on, according to officials.
“I worry that the general public doesn’t think that COVID is a threat to them, that the omicron variant isn’t a threat, but people get very, very sick,” Crain said.
There were 14 additional deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the state since Thursday.
