RUSSELLVILLE — The Great American Conference announced the final Volleyball Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season. Harding's Logan Smith and Ouachita Baptist's Riley Braziel shared Offensive Player; Henderson State's Kaitlyn Sykes and Southwestern Oklahoma State's Taylor Henderson split Defensive Player and the Tigers' Courtney Hanson claimed Setter of the Week.
#theGAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Logan Smith, Harding, OH, Sr., Peoria, Arizona
Smith led the Bisons to two conference victories that completed an undefeated GAC regular season title. She tallied 10 kills in a sweep of Arkansas-Monticello and followed up with 15 in a three-set win against Arkansas Tech. For the week, she averaged 4.17 kills per set and posted a .314 attack percentage.
#theGAC CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Kaitlyn Sykes, Henderson State, MB, Sr., North Richland Hills, Texas
Sykes turned in a pair of strong blocking efforts as the Reddies scored two victories to cap the regular season. In a four-set win against Southern Arkansas, she notched five total blocks. In the regular-season finale, she posted a season-high nine blocks in a sweep of Arkansas-Monticello.
#theGAC CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK - Taylor Henderson, Southwestern Oklahoma State, MH, Sr., San Marcos, Texas
Henderson made a major impact from the middle in her one appearance last week. She set season highs with five solo blocks and eight total blocks in the Bulldogs' four-set win against Southwestern Oklahoma State. The five solo blocks equaled the match high for a Bulldog this season. She added a season-high nine kills and 15.5 points against the Crimson Storm.
OTHERS NOMINATED
Taneyah Brown, RS (Oklahoma Baptist), Lacy Mott, OH (Southwestern Oklahoma State), Maddi Siedenburg, OH (Arkansas Tech), Christiane Uzoh, OH (Henderson State), Nyah Walker, RS (East Central)
Thalianette Garcia, L (East Central), Maci Langford, L (Oklahoma Baptist), Megan Solberg, DS/L (Arkansas Tech), Emma Winiger, DS (Harding)
Avery Hall, S (Harding), Leah Lawson, S (East Central), Gracie Palmer, S (Arkansas Tech)
