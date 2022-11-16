SEARCY — Harding held Crowley's Ridge without a field goal for the first six minutes of the second half and pulled away for an 84-55 victory in nonconference action Tuesday at the Rhodes-Reaves Field House.
With its two wins in Puerto Rico, Harding moves to 3-0 to start a season for the first time since winning its first six straight to start the 2012-13 season. Crowley's Ridge, an NAIA school located in Paragould, Arkansas, dropped to 1-4.
Harding went on a 15-1 run during Crowley's Ridge's cold snap and built a 50-35 lead with 14:16 left on a Matija Milivojevic layup.
That stretch helped Harding erase a 34-33 deficit at halftime.
Harding led by as many as 31 in the second half. The Bisons limited the Pioneers to only nine field goals in the second half after surrendering 14 in the first half. Harding shot 61% after the break and made 6 of 10 3-pointers.
Taylor Currie led Harding with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Milivojevic had 13 points and eight rebounds, Sam Henderson added 12 points, and Davis Morgan scored 11.
Harding had 16 offensive rebounds in the game and held a 25-0 advantage on second-chance points.
Crowley's Ridge went on a 15-1 run over a five-minute stretch midway through the first half and pulled out to a 23-15 lead with 8:53 left on a long 3-pointer.
Harding trailed 30-24 at the 4:18 mark but an 8-0 Bison run gave Harding its first lead since early in the game. Ramiro Santiago hit a 3-pointer from the corner to tie it, and Milivojevic's tap-in off a missed shot gave Harding a 32-30 lead with 1:50 left.
A jumper and two late free throws gave Crowley's Ridge a 34-33 lead at the break.
Henderson and Milivojevic scored eight points each to lead Harding, who shot 34% in the first half. The Bisons were 4 of 15 (27%) from 3-point range and 7 of 11 (64%) at the free-throw line.
Crowley's Ridge shot 54% in the first half and outscored Harding 20-14 in the paint. The Bisons had 10 offensive rebounds and outscored the Pioneers 15-0 on second-chance points.
Harding returns home to host Champion Christian on Saturday at 3 p.m.
LADY BISONS LOSE LATE IN OKLAHOMA
LAWTON, Okla. — Trailing by 15 points at halftime, Harding women's basketball rallied to take the lead late before dropping its third straight close game 73-71 Tuesday against Cameron, a member of the NCAA II Lone Star Conference.
Harding fell to 0-3 on the season with its third loss of two points or fewer.
Harding trailed 69-64 with 3:36 left, but cut the deficit to one point on layups by Aubrey Isbell and Sage Hawley.
With 1:35 remaining Isbell hit a pull-up jumper to give Harding a 70-69 lead. After a steal by Jacie Evans, she made one of two free throws to put the Lady Bisons ahead 71-69 with 40 seconds left.
Cameron answered with a layup and a free throw to complete a three-point play with 16 seconds left. Trailing 72-71, Harding committed a turnover on its last possession and had to foul. Cameron made one of two for the final margin.
Sage Hawley led Harding with 25 points and 14 rebounds, her second double-double of the season. Isbell scored a season-high 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Rory Geer added 11 points.
Harding trailed 48-33 at halftime, but scored the first nine points of the third quarter to begin the comeback.
The Lady Bisons shot 52% for the game and made 5 of 11 3-pointers but made only 8 of 17 free throws.
Harding continues the road trip Wednesday, taking on Texas Woman's at 6 p.m. in Denton, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.