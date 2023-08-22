Hammerhead worms, an invasive species of terrestrial flatworms, have been confirmed in at least 10 counties in Arkansas. While gardeners who discover them should not hesitate to kill them, experts with the Division of Agriculture caution against cutting them with a trowel – the worms can reproduce by fragmentation, and this will only double your problems. Image courtesy Jean-Lou Justine, Leigh Winsor, Delphine Gey, Pierre Gros, and Jessica Thévenot.