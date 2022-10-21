Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin said he would chart his own path away from some of the initiatives of current state Attorney General Leslie Rutledge if voters elect him to fill Rutledge’s position Nov. 8.
The Republican's remarks were made at Arkansas PBS’ Attorney General Debate on Wednesday at the University of Central Arkansas’ Reynolds Performance Hall.
“Anybody that knows me knows that I’m going to do things the way that I do them and not copy [anyone],” Griffin said in regard to whether Rutledge has had any failures in her eight years as attorney general and if he’d run the office differently than her. “I think there will be things [in the Attorney General’s Office] that I sustain, but there are also things that I would do differently.”
Those changes, Griffin said, include making an effort to engage with the state Legislature more and ending Rutledge’s public service announcement campaign. Griffin said the campaign cost millions of dollars and described it as “a waste of spending [that] should not have happened.”
Griffin’s opponent, Democrat Jesse Gibson, said he’d make a significant change from the practices of Rutledge’s tenure.
“My vision for the Attorney General’s Office is to return that office to being one of the top law firms in the state,” Gibson said. “[My vision is] to remove the politics, to not be a partisan political shop, but the best law firm in the state of Arkansas.”
In addition to discussing how they’d run the Attorney General’s Office if elected, both candidates spotlighted their experience as reasons why they’re best suited for the job. Griffin has been the state’s lieutenant governor for the past eight years and formerly served as a U.S. representative for Arkansas’ Second Congressional District. A prosecutor who has served on the federal and military level, Griffin said he served on the House Judiciary Committee and practiced law in the military for 26 years, making him ready for the job on day one.
“I have a breadth of experience that I will bring to this job,” Griffin said. “The relationships I have developed in the legislature as lieutenant governor will benefit me greatly as attorney general.”
Gibson, a native of Boone County, is a relative newcomer to politics. He’s worked as a lawyer for 23 years and has founded his own law firm. The former chair of the Little Rock Parks and Recreation Commission, Gibson said he’s tried more than 100 cases to verdict and represented Arkansans in courtrooms around the state, something he said Griffin hasn’t done.
“The answer [to how many cases Griffin has handled in Arkansas courtrooms] is zero,” Gibson said. “I have handled many cases in Arkansas, and I’ll be ready to have that litigation experience and serve the people of Arkansas.”
Griffin, however, rebutted Gibson’s comments on his record in courtrooms within the state, saying litigation isn’t the most sought-after experience to have in choosing an attorney general.
“This job is not about litigation,” Griffin said. “Most attorney generals aren’t litigating every day. This job is about judgment and leadership, and that’s where I have the advantage.”
Griffin and Gibson also discussed their motivations to run for office. Entering the attorney general race later in the cycle, Griffin originally planned to run for governor but dropped out after Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders entered the race. Term-limited as lieutenant governor, Griffin decided to run for attorney general as Rutledge was also term-limited.
“This is personal to me,” Griffin said on why he’s running, adding that he loves public service and is motivated by protecting his three children. “If I were not serving in public office, I would still be passionate and forward-leaning because I live here, I love my city [and] state.”
Gibson said he decided to run for office Jan. 6, 2021, after watching the riot at the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., when supporters of President Donald Trump attempted to overthrow the election of Democrat Joe Biden. Referencing scripture, Gibson said he wants to use the practice of law to make progress for Arkansans.
“I’ve seen how the compassionate practice of law and serving the least of these achieves so much for our state …,” Gibson said. “There is no other office that touches more lives than the Attorney General’s Office.”
Both candidates spent time discussing several topics that have been in the news in recent months in Arkansas, including abortion, the legalization of recreational marijuana and chosen gender-confirming care. Griffin spoke on his anti-abortion record and while he said he prefers the inclusion of rape and incest exemptions that are missing in Arkansas’ abortion ban, he believes the U.S. Supreme Court corrected a nearly 50-year-old mistake in overturning Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
“Those who see the Constitution as this morphing and living document mean that as times and circumstances change, they can just create things out of thin air,” Griffin said. “That’s what was done with the right to privacy as it was laid out in the Roe case. It’s been a long time coming. [The decision on whether to allow abortions] should be with the states and it’s with the states now.”
Gibson, an abortion-rights advocate, pushed back against Griffin’s remarks on whether the Constitution can be treated as a living document, saying that Arkansans need to “take cover” with Griffin’s philosophy.
“With [Griffin’s] philosophy, you’ll see all kinds of rights under attack,” Gibson said. “[Legislators] will come after many rights that we hold dear and have become woven within the fabric of our country and state.”
On the legalization of recreational marijuana, a constitutional amendment brought forward by voters that is on the ballot in Arkansas as Issue 4 in November, Griffin and Gibson again fell along opposite ideological lines.
Gibson said he supports Issue 4 and believes it will help support police departments across the state if passed.
“This is the way that the country is moving,” Gibson said. "[Passing Issue 4] will put money in our state coffers, bolster our economy [and] free up resources so law enforcement don’t have to deal with non-violent drug offenses, but go after violent crimes and things that affect our safe streets, neighborhoods and schools.”
Griffin called Issue 4 “ridiculous” and said it would create more crime, adding that fewer than 10 people are currently imprisoned in Arkansas for simple possession of marijuana. He also referenced the economy and job creation in explaining his opposition.
“If we’re going to have a bunch of poets in Arkansas, it may not matter as much if they’re all high,” Griffin said. “If we want people doing high-tech jobs that they have to pass a drug test for, we’re going to have a really hard time recruiting aerospace industry and the car industry if they’re high on pot.”
Chosen gender-confirming care has been a significant topic in the state in recent weeks as a federal trial has started in Little Rock on whether the state can enforce its ban on such care for minors that the state Legislature passed last year. Gibson said the law, the first in the country, shows the differences between politics and law.
“This is where the empty rhetoric from politicians who want to pass harmful legislation like this [ban] is going to run into trouble when it comes under legal scrutiny,” Gibson said, saying that he believes the law will be hard to uphold because political arguments can’t be used in a courtroom.
Griffin, on the other hand, said the Arkansas law is “reasonable” and protects minors who are “growing [and] changing.”
“[With this law], we’ve chosen to protect minors from life-altering, irreversible surgery and medical treatment,” Griffin said, adding later that the surgeries the ban involves are about “altering permanently the genitalia of 14-16-year-olds” and “removing the breasts of a young woman who’s not yet an adult.”
In one of the last questions of the debate, moderators asked the candidates whether they could separate their ideals and beliefs they’ve built in their careers from the impartial nature of some aspects of their job.
Gibson called being the attorney general “weird,” as candidates have partisan labels for a non-partisan office. He said he has a reputation as a “zealous advocate, but also a fair dealer,” meaning he can separate his beliefs to take on the task at hand. Griffin spoke similarly, saying he and Gibson agreed on this issue.
“I will certainly pursue conservative policies as attorney general, but I will pursue the law in a nonpartisan way because that’s the job,” Griffin said.
Griffin declined to take part in the post-debate news conference, but Gibson expanded on his remarks about separating politics from the task at hand as attorney general in regards to the law on chosen gender-confirming care currently being litigated.
“This is the difference between politics and law,” Gibson said. “You can’t go into a legal case with politics or rhetoric. You’ve got to come with facts, evidence and testimony.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.