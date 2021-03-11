Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law Tuesday a near-total abortion ban, setting the stage for a legal challenge in the U.S. court system ahead of the bill’s effective start date later this summer.
In a statement issued by the Governor’s Office after he signed Senate Bill 6, the governor noted the extraordinary circumstances in which he’s signing the bill and despite his approval, he desired that the final bill sent to him would have included rape and incest exemptions.
“I would have preferred [SB6] to include exceptions for rape and incest, which has been my consistent view,” Hutchinson said.
The governor also said he was aware that signing SB6 into law put Arkansas at odds with precedents set by the U.S. Supreme Court, but said he understands the bill’s primary aim is to challenge those precedents.
“SB6 is in contradiction of binding precedents of the U.S. Supreme Court, but it is the intent of the legislation to set the stage for the Supreme Court overturning current case law,” he said.
In noting the bill’s aims to force a reconsideration of current case law, the governor said that he believes the addition of rape and incest exemptions would have “increase[d] the chances for a review by the U.S. Supreme Court,” but he ultimately decided to sign SB6 due to “overwhelming legislative support” and his “sincere and long-held pro-life convictions.”
Opponents of SB6, including the Arkansas branch of the American Civil Liberties Union, released statements condemning the bill’s signing.
“Once again, Arkansas politicians have made it their business to dictate people’s personal medical decisions, violate their personal autonomy and block them from care,” Arkansas ACLU Executive Director Holly Dickson said. “This extreme abortion ban is cruel and unconstitutional and it will have accomplished nothing but cause stress for patients, while ignoring the pressing challenges Arkansans face. Abortion is legal in all 50 states, including Arkansas, and we’ll fight as long as it takes to keep it that way.”
Dickson added that the ACLU would see the governor “in court,” implying the organization’s plans to immediately challenge SB6.
Following SB6’s signing, the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Conway, responded to a tweet issued by the ACLU which announced their plans to sue, describing their decision as “chilling,” despite the fact court challenges to SB6 by organizations like the ACLU could eventually help to achieve the bill’s primary aim.
“When states stand up to save lives, these bloodthirsty groups declare they are suing to ensure that killing through abortion continues,” Rapert tweeted. “I cannot trust any group that devalues human lives like the ACLU [and the] Arkansas ACLU.”
Another abortion bill which seeks to limit the number of abortions completed in Arkansas, SB85, passed thestate Senate on Monday in a 29-6 vote. Sponsored by Sen. Cecile Bledsoe of Rogers, SB85 would require abortion providers to complete an ultrasound to show pregnant women their fetus before allowing the woman to give informed consent to complete an abortion.
While the pregnant woman would have the right to look away from the ultrasound images, abortion providers would also be required to explain the images being shown to the woman as they appear on the screen.
In her final comments on the Senate floor before SB85’s vote Monday, Bledsoe said she brought the bill forward after hearing stories from women who regretted consenting to an abortion after seeing ultrasound images of their fetus later.
“[SB85] allows some women to learn the truth about abortion before it’s too late,” Bledsoe said.
Bledsoe confirmed to Sen. Linda Chesterfield of Little Rock that some women, depending on their insurance coverage, would have to pay for the ultrasound. Chesterfield expressed her belief that a state-mandated ultrasound should be paid for by the state. Despite her understanding and agreement that it was a good idea, Bledsoe said Chesterfield’s idea was for another bill.
With no additional spoken opposition or support for the bill, SB85 passed on a nearly party-line vote, with Sen. Larry Teague of Nashville the lone Democrat to join rRpublicans in voting in favor of SB85.
With SB6 already signed by the governor, it is unclear whether SB85, if passed by the Arkansas House, is moot.
