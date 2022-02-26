Gov. Asa Hutchinson gave an update on the winter storm that came through the state at his regular briefing Friday morning, saying that Arkansas came out of it “very well.”
The counties most impacted by the winter weather were in the eastern part of the state, but 28,000 households were still without power as of Friday morning, he said.
“We actually came through the winter storms very well as opposed to what could’ve happened,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson also gave his thoughts on the ongoing situation in Ukraine where he urged the United States to impose the most severe sanctions possible against Russia for its actions against the Eastern European country.
“I want to express my unequivocal support for the people of Ukraine as they strive to protect their independence, their sovereignty and their freedom,” he said. “Our prayers are with them.”
Hutchinson expressed that he would have liked to have seen President Joe Biden move quicker with sanctions against Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin.
“The United States needs to be clear in its unequivocal support for Ukraine,” Hutchinson said. “We need to be clear in condemnation of Russia and the actions that they have taken. This is not a short-term concern, this is a long-term concern.”
As for COVID-19 cases in the state, Arkansas continues to see a steady decrease after getting out of the height of the omicron variant.
While the state saw 1,630 new cases between Tuesday and Friday, it also saw the number of active cases drop by 1,470. Those hospitalized with the virus were down by 120 and those on ventilators were down by 13, the governor announced Friday.
“We do need to move from the pandemic to a more normal state,” Hutchinson said in reference to the country as a whole.
