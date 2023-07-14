Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has made former State Rep. Ken Bragg her first appointment to the Arkansas Board of Education. The governor announced Bragg’s appointment at a news conference at the state Capitol on Thursday.
Bragg served more than 10 years in the Arkansas Legislature, representing Sheridan. That experience, including the years he spent serving on the House Education Committee and his time spent as majority leader and assistant speaker pro tempore, have made Bragg “more than qualified” to serve on the board, the governor said.
“For Ken and me, today is a reunion,” Sanders said. “He actually served on my staff earlier this year helping us through the legislative session. Ken thought he was getting to make a restful return back to Sheridan, but we don’t let anybody stay away for too long.”
The governor said Bragg helped her administration get the LEARNS Act “across the finish line” and will now help implement it.
“It’s a complicated process, but with Ken at the wheel, I know these changes will be quick, smooth and effective,” Sanders said. “He worked on the LEARNS Act when it was still in its infancy and has helped us shepherd it through this legislative session. He knows the law like the back of his hand because he helped write a lot of it.”
In his remarks Thursday, Bragg said he does “have a lot of investment in education,” adding that he’s “certainly looking forward to improving our system.”
Discussing his years in the Legislature, Bragg highlighted the LEARNS Act’s inclusion of a career pathway for students. He said a bill he attempted to introduce 12 years ago about career pathways for students failed because it wasn’t deemed feasible.
“I was told at the time that this was not possible,” Bragg said. “We didn’t have the flexibility to do that in our curriculum and our time schedules and that idea died. Now, 12 years later, we have the opportunity to have a career path for certain students that want to go in that direction.”
The governor spoke on the upcoming work the Board of Education has to implement the LEARNS Act. The implementation has been delayed by court challenges.
“There have been major changes to Arkansas education in just the last six months,” Sanders said. “Changes [that] I know the Arkansas Board of Education is going to work hard to implement.”
In closing, the governor told Bragg he’s “joining an amazing team at the Board of Education,” adding “I know you guys are going to do great work.”
