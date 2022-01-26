Going up
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Justice Breyer to retire, giving Biden first court pick
- EPA acts to curb air, water pollution in poor communities
- Hospital patient without COVID shot denied heart transplant
- Fed plans to raise rates starting in March to cool inflation
- Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers
- US offers no concessions in response to Russia on Ukraine
- Searcy A&P Commission awards $49,840 to bring travel baseball tournaments to city
- Today in History
Most Popular
Articles
- Conflict of interest for board member cited at Stand Up for Stanley meeting
- WCC community showing support for Stanley with petition drive, efforts to keep him
- Beebe police chief called 'modern-day Andy Griffith' after apprehending bank robber Monday
- WCC School Board votes 3-2 to not renew superintendent's contract
- Ahlf Junior High seventh-grader wins with complacency
- WCC eighth-grade student's letter shows support for superintendent
- Prosecutor intends to use past threats as evidence in Mayfair Hotel fatal stabbing case
- Garner 20-year-old pleads guilty to arson, burglary, sentenced to 12 years in prison
- Moving chapel online at Harding University subject of change.org petition
- Bald Knob City Council exploring possibility of selling fuel at airport
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.