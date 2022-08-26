Latest e-Edition
- Sarah Hudson Pierce: Thank God for our uniqueness
- Judsonia 19-year-old gets probation for storage unit break-in spree
- Randy Zinn: My shepherd
- Angela Ford: Scriptures for the pocket: Ways to be a good Christian
- Kenneth Mills: Overcoming hardships in life
- Tommy Centola: A twist on frog legs, chicken creole
- ‘Orphan: First Kill’ has insane twist
- John Rosemond: Older child seems unusually rude to siblings
- Rose Bud 43-year-old accused of firing shots at two sons because sheriff's office 'not doing anything' about behavior
- Convicted felon arrested by Searcy police early Wednesday after gunshot in court square area
- State police asked to investigate by sheriff's office after McRae murder suspect dies
- Bradford 60-year-old found guilty of first-degree murder in December machete killing, gets life in prison
- Griffithville 19-year-old, front-seat passenger, dies in Thursday night crash in rural White County
- Hammer, machete reportedly used in separate attacks in White County involving vehicles
- Bryce Corp. holds celebratory groundbreaking for production facility, moving forward with $80 million investment
- Make-A-Wish grants Searcy 3-year-old with leukemia's wish to go back to beach during birthday month
- Murder victim's stepson: 'There will be a void now that he is gone'
- Arrest warrants
