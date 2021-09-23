It is a comfort to know that wherever we are, whatever we are going through, whenever we need Him, our God is already there and He will never leave or forsake us (Hebrews 13:5). This is no doubt one of the greatest promises in all the Scriptures.
We can face anything if we realize that God is always with us. Our lives are filled with joys and sorrows, but knowing His presence is there to cheer and guide our way makes it all worthwhile. Let’s now consider some great truths from Scripture regarding His divine presence.
First we see that, in the pilgrimage of our lives, God is there. The Lord told Jacob in Genesis 28:15, “And behold, I am with thee, and will keep thee in all places whither thou goest, and will bring thee again into this land; for I will not leave thee, until I have done that which I have spoken to thee of.”
At Bethel, the Lord promised His presence to Jacob wherever he would go from that place, that He would bring Jacob back to Bethel and that He would make of Jacob a great nation. Jacob made some mistakes along the way, but God kept His promises.
In our victories and in our failures, God is there. In our gains and in our losses and when others forsake us, He is there.
A second thing we see is that God’s presence gives rest. In Exodus 33:14-15, the Lord speaks to Moses, “And He said, My presence shall go with thee, and I will give thee rest. And he (Moses) said unto Him, if Thy presence go not with me, carry us not up hence.”
Like Moses, I only want to go in the way of God’s blessings for my life and on my family. I wonder how much of our lives is wasted because we go about without seeking His face and favor.
The third thing we find is that God’s presence gives us courage in the battles of life. This promise that God gave to Israel is found in Deuteronomy 20”4, “For the Lord your God is He that goeth with you to fight for you against your enemies to save you.” We all have at least one enemy – the devil, and we are no match for him, but God will fight our battles with the enemy if we will just turn them over to Him.
A fourth thing that comes to mind, is that God’s presence is a comfort in our trials. He said in Isaiah 43:2, “When thou passest through the waters, I will be with thee; and through the rivers, they shall not overflow thee: when thou walkest through the fire, thou shall not be burned; neither shall the flame kindle upon thee.”
Yes, He has promised to go with us in the fiery trials we all will face in this life.
Finally, God promised He would be with us through the end of the age. In Matthew 28:18-20, Jesus left the church with His commission to spread the Gospel and He concluded with these words, “And, lo, I am with you alway, even unto the end of the world.” The days ahead may be the most challenging we have ever experienced, but His presence and grace are sufficient.
Whatever you may be facing in your life today, just remember He is waiting for you to call so He can reveal to you His presence.
