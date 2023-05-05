The recent Girls of Summer youth softball tournament produced exciting championship games over the weekend, as a number of local teams had strong performances. In the 12-under division, Team XPT 11 (black pinstripe w/red trim) won the title over second place elite bombers (teal/black jerseys) with a 5-2 final score. IN the 14-under bracket, it was AR Blast 08 (light blue) defeating the AR Hurricanes (orange pants) 5-4. 

