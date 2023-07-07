Georgia Hollis, 83, of Augusta passed from this life on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at her home. She was born Dec. 15, 1939, in Newport a daughter of the late Clinton Carlton and Jessie Mae (Beard) Carson. She was previously employed at the Woodruff County Extension Office. Georgia loved working outdoors in her yard and garden, especially running her tiller. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family. Fishing was another favorite hobby that provided her much enjoyment over the years.
She is survived by her children, Eddie Hollis (Cindy) and Georgianna Lester (Larry); brother, Carlton Carson (Valorie); granddaughters, Marlena Shryock (Steven) and Amy Crawford (Jason); great-grandchildren, Cameron Crawford, Kinley Crawford, Conner Crawford and Jackson Shryock; niece, Micah Carson; and special friend, Barbara Ann Tripp.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hollis Jr.; a brother, William Carson; and a sister, Stella Carson.
Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, July 7, at 10 a.m. at the Augusta Memorial Park with Bro. James Hays officiating. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Powell Funeral Home in Bald Knob. Arrangements are entrusted to Powell Funeral Home, Bald Knob-Judsonia.
