Mitchell E. Gentry of Searcy, a financial representative for Modern Woodmen of America, has achieved membership in the Million Dollar Round Table.
Founded in 1927, the Million Dollar Round Table is a global, independent association of more than 49,000 life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 countries. According to a news release, MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service, and MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.
Founded in 1883, Modern Woodmen of America is a fraternal financial services organization offering financial products and fraternal member benefits to individuals and families throughout the United States.
