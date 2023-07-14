The statewide gas price average in Arkansas is $3.14 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Arkansas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents more compared to a week earlier and is $1.09 less per gallon compared to a year ago.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Arkansas, drivers in Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers and Texarkana are paying the most on average at $3.26 while drivers in West Memphis are paying the least at $3.02 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.55, which is two cents more compared to a week ago and $1.08 less than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.
With crude oil prices rising over the last few days, gas prices are climbing as well in the Natural State. Gulf Coast gasoline stocks decreased for the second consecutive week, contributing to the increase in pump prices. Global and domestic economic indicators, like changes to the federal interest rate, will largely shape how gas prices look for the rest of summer.
Gulf Coast refining output sank to 90 percent last week playing a part in the pump price increase, AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said. As refiners come back online, the spike in prices in some markets should ease.
Drivers in Arkansas are paying the fifth-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Gasbuddy.com listed the lowest price in Searcy on Friday as $2.94 per gallon.
