Average gasoline prices in Arkansas have risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11 per gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,826 stations in Arkansas.
Prices in Arkansas are 6.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 100.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 4.9 cents in the last week and stands at $3.91 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Arkansas was priced at $2.75 per gallon Monday while the most expensive was $3.99 per gallon, a difference of $1.24 per gallon. The lowest price in Searcy was $2.94.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.55 per gallon Tuesday. The national average is down 3.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 105.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
"Gasoline prices have drifted higher in the last week due to some relatively minor refinery kinks and low gasoline supply, but it may not be a trend that lasts too much longer," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
"As we unofficially start the summer driving season, the national average is likely to spend much of the summer in the range of $3.35-$3.85 per gallon, though it could go higher if unexpected refinery outages flare up, or we see a major hurricane or economic development.
"While gasoline prices have inched up slightly, we're still faring much better than we did last year, when the national average started to soar after Memorial Day on its way up to the $5 per gallon mark. In addition, gas prices may temporarily rally if there's a debt ceiling deal that passes through Congress ... based on the optimism that such a deal could avert a major recession, keeping oil demand stronger this summer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.