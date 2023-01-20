The statewide gas price average in Arkansas is $3.06 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Arkansas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 11 cents more compared to this day last week and is nine cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Arkansas, drivers in Texarkana are paying the most on average at $3.11 while drivers in Little Rock-North Little Rock and Pine Bluff are paying the least at $3.03 per gallon, which is similar to prices in Searcy. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.38, which is 11 cents more compared to this day last week and six cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.
The statewide gas price average increased as crude oil prices jumped over the past few days. Crude oil markets are anticipating more demand out of China as the country reportedly eases its COVID-19 restrictions. Crude accounts for more than half of the cost of each gallon of gas. Future price increases could be slowed by fears of an economic slowdown in the United States. On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Commerce reported that retail spending in December fell by 1.1% from November, the sharpest monthly drop in 2022.
“Pump prices have been on an upward swing as crude oil prices rise,” AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said. “Crude oil accounts for about 60% of the cost that goes into each gallon of gasoline. To maximize fuel consumption, drivers should have their vehicle serviced regularly and avoid speeding.”
Drivers in Arkansas are paying the sixth-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $4.43 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.
