Arkansas Razorback softball standout and Beebe High School graduate Hannah Gammill has been selected to the elite USA Women's National Softball Team and will represent her hometown, state and country in Japan for the Japan All-Star Series in early August.
Gammill returned to her hometown this week to take part in a softball sports clinic, and was given a key to the City of Beebe. Gammill is one of only 16 players nationally to be selected for the USA Team. The three-game series against second-ranked Japan will take place in Fukushima Iwakuni and Yokohama on August 4-7.
Gammill, a native of McRae and 2020 graduate of Beebe High School, was a three-time All-State selection under coach Eric Chambers, and helped lead the Lady Badgers to conference titles her sophomore and junior years. Her senior season was derailed by the pandemic, but she has made plenty of noise at the college level as leading hitter for the Lady Razorbacks. Gammill was selected as a NFCA First-Team All-American in 2022, and this year made CSC Academic All-District as well as the Extra Inning Softball Fayetteville Regional All-Tournament Team.
(0) comments
