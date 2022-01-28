“‘Woe to you as well, experts in the law!’ He replied. ‘You weigh men down with heavy burdens, but you yourselves will not lift a finger to lighten their load.’”
— Luke 11:46
Not every parent can (or desires) to home-school their children.
My wife and I were very blessed to be able to home-school our daughter when we believed that would be best for her, but our society is built around two incomes being necessary for most families to survive and thrive. The era of the stay-at-home parent has long been in the rearview mirror and is even generally frowned upon.
That’s why one part of retired Circuit Judge Robert Bynum Gibson Jr.’s decision to not grant a group of parents a temporary restraining order against the Searcy School District’s mask policy doesn’t seem reasonable.
Bynum, the special judge appointed in the lawsuit against the district, wrote that the “petitioners do not dispute the district’s position that their children may attend virtually and therefore not wear a mask. That being the case, the district has made available instruction to these children, and it’s up to the parents whether to take advantage of this option. It therefore follows that during this period while the mandate is in effect, the ‘ball is in their court,’ as to whether their children receive the education currently made available to them by the district.”
That assumes that the 11 parents involved in the suit are able to stay home with their children in order for them to attend school virtually. Or can afford to hire someone to watch them or have a family member do that, if the children aren’t old enough to stay home by themselves.
The reality is that many parents need school as much to be a baby sitter as a teacher for their children. The school district can offer a virtual option for those who don’t want their children to wear masks or possibly be exposed to COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean every parent is in position “to take advantage of” that option.
Now, one might think since parents need schools as day care, they should just be quiet and accept whatever policies the districts enact. After all, there are lots of rules in the student handbook that their children have to follow every day. However, there’s some danger in holding that position.
To mask or not to mask may not be the battle that needs to be fought, but the district having a virtual option can’t be a reasonable alternative to every policy disagreement parents might have. That’s a my-way-or-the-highway approach – either you follow the district’s policy or you keep your child at home, or as Gibson said, the “ball is in their court.”
All of us pay for public education through taxes, so technically, the school system is our court and we should have some say in its policies. That doesn’t mean that one group of parents should be able to force a policy change that others don’t agree with, but it also doesn’t mean they should just be dismissed because of an option they can’t reasonably use.
Schools have to have rules in order to operate. And there are always going to be some parents and students who don’t agree with some of those rules. They might not be able to get those rules changed for a variety of reasons, but the schools having a virtual option absolutely should not be one of them. That’s simply not realistic for the many who cannot home-school their kids.
