“Multitudes, multitudes, in the valley of decision!”
— Joel 3:14
It didn’t take a field of dreams to pack the Searcy youth baseball and softball complex last weekend despite it snowing Friday.
When Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne contentiously had the city assume control of the youth baseball program in 2020, he said that his goal was to make improvements to the Searcy Sports Complex. Later, he said one of the reasons for that was to draw tournaments (along with visitors and money) to the city.
Even though the mayor and others got the advertising and promotions tax passed the previous year with an eye at least partially toward the baseball and softball fields, the city hasn’t really been able to do too much to fix up the complex. A big obstacle in that was that voters rejected the city’s plan last year to use up to $14.195 million in capital improvement bonds, to be repaid with A&P tax revenue, to revamp the fields.
After that bombed in the February special election, the city spent $250,000 to buy land next to the youth fields to be storage and parking, but that’s been pretty much it. The concentration instead has been on spending A&P money to bring tournaments to town anyway.
In April 2021, $10,000 was approved by the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission to be used on temporary fencing that converts the adult softball fields to youth-size fields for larger tournaments. Then at its January meeting, the commission put $49,840 toward two-day youth travel baseball tournaments to be held in partnership with 2D Sports, an organization that holds tournaments at venues throughout the South.
The baseball tournament last weekend was part of that partnership, and from the looks of it, the efforts made by the mayor, commission, Searcy Parks and Recreation Director Mike Parsons and Searcy Recreational Sports League Inc. Director Rigel Page are paying off.
Page said 47 teams participated in the baseball tournament, which drew around 2,500 to the fields. “It was the biggest tournament in central Arkansas this weekend,” he said. “It was fantastic. High energy, positive and fun atmosphere. Really great tournament! More to come!”
Parsons estimated that attendance for both baseball and softball was around 4,000. Osborne said he had trouble finding a place to park because the lots were overflowing.
“It was great for the city!” the mayor said. “We have encouraged the baseball, softball and soccer teams to have as many tournaments out there as they would like. They know they have the support of the city, and I absolutely love going out there like I did Sunday and having to look for a place to park. ... It was a huge success from the city, and we would like to see something like that out there every weekend.”
With six more of the two-day baseball tournaments scheduled for this spring and summer, the city likely will see something like that again multiple times, especially for the next one, which will be free to enter like this first one.
Page said in January that the tournaments could generate up to $140,000 in spending in the area, and “pending success, will bring an additional $100,000 in the fall and increasing possibilities in future years.”
That’s the language city officials have been speaking since pushing through the A&P tax in March 2019. They want Searcy to be a destination for visitors, and all indications are that they succeeded in that goal last weekend ... and they didn’t even need a field of dreams to do it.
