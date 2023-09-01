”The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”
– John 1:5
The Searcy Holiday of Lights might be the poster child for the city’s temporary sales tax passed in 2014 (and made permanent in 2021), and even for the advertising and promotions tax the City Council enacted in 2019.
Sure, bringing back the annual Christmas display in 2015 was not a major component of the eight-year plan. It wasn’t even listed among the projected uses of the 1-percent tax and actually was funded by the Reserve and Opportunity Fund created by the plan. But the Holiday of Lights seems like the brightest beacon each year for the taxes city officials have said they needed to continue providing services and improve the quality of life.
Building an indoor swimming pool, with an outdoor play area, certainly cost more than resurrecting the Holiday of Lights, which the city dropped in 2013 because officials said they could not afford to replace aging and inoperative decorations. Moving Fire Station No. 2 to a new location, building an Information Technologies building and most other things in the plan also were more expensive.
However, unless you use the pool, you probably only notice it when you are entering or leaving town on Main Street. With the IT building and the newest fire station, you may not even know where those are located.
Each year, though, it’s impossible to ignore the lights and decorations the city puts up downtown and at Berryhill Park unless you just never leave your home. And the city and volunteers have worked to build on the initial efforts so much that even a national publication has taken notice. Southern Living magazine, which covers the Southern United States, will be featuring the Holiday of Lights in next year’s “Cutest Christmas Towns” section.
While the 1-percent tax can be touted for getting the holiday restarted, the A&P tax gets to claim a share of the spotlight for helping to make the national feature happen. The Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission has been providing funding to add to the Holiday of Lights each year, including efforts the last two years to recreate the Christmas Village from the 1990s made up of replicas of downtown and other historic buildings.
Now, the A&P Commission does have other popular efforts it can pound its chest about to justify that tax. For instance, there’s an article in today’s paper about the United We Stand Fourth of July celebration drawing around 16,000 to the Searcy Event Center this year. But many of the events the commission backs are here and gone up in smoke in a day or two and only interest a portion of the community.
The Holiday of Lights lasts more than a month and is pervasive. You’re not going to miss it unless you’re living under a rock while you just never leave your home. It is the perfect advertisement for the 1-percent tax, the A&P tax and any other tax to come.
As the city gets ready to unveil the 20-year master plan being crafted by engineering firm Crafton Tull, which most likely is going to take more taxes to complete, what better showpiece could it have than the soon-to-be-featured-nationally Holiday of Lights?
The bright idea to bring back the holiday has worked thanks to those taxes, and everyone can see it.
