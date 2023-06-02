“Jesus said to him, ‘Truly, I tell you, this very night, before the rooster crows, you will deny me three times.’”
– Matthew 26:34
The price of eggs may have started to plummet, but that doesn’t mean Beebe officials should pluck people’s chickens.
The Beebe City Council decided last week to have the city attorney draw up an ordinance that would ban roosters and possibly limit the number of chickens residents could own after listening to several complaints about crowing and stench. The council is expected to discuss the ordinance at its June meeting.
The rooster ban is somewhat understandable. Not everyone enjoys a cock-a-doodle-doo at daybreak or multiple choruses of crowing throughout the day. Living in a city means that certain restrictions are necessary and the council has to consider the “greater good” over individual desires.
When my wife and daughter had their flock of backyard chickens, we rarely had any roosters (mostly because they were either mean to us or to the hens). And when we did, my wife talked to the neighbors about them because we did not want to disturb our neighbors.
If the neighbors closest to our chicken coop (or any nearby neighbors for that matter) had been bothered by the crowing, we would have gotten rid of any roosters immediately. It just so happened that our neighbors enjoyed the dulcet tones of a cockerel in the morning. (Sidenote: What has happened to neighbors being able to actual communicate and work these things out respectfully?)
The main problem a rooster ban would cause is preventing a backyard flock from being self-sustaining. Without a rooster, you can’t make more chickens to replenish the flock when the hens get too old to lay eggs. So you have to either buy fertilized eggs, buy chicks or borrow a rooster (which involves quarantine time).
Egg prices may be dropping, but that doesn’t mean inflation isn’t still an issue, and having a cost-efficient supply of eggs (and/or a garden) can help mitigate expenses. The more you have to invest into your backyard flock, the less you save for other costs.
Still not having a rooster to produce the next generation of hens isn’t the end of the world, if you have enough hens to pump out eggs you can sell to others to cover those costs and the cost for feeding your birds.
Beebe Code Enforcement Officer James Squires said he had reviewed several cities’ chicken regulations and they limited the number of hens to around six. Talking to my wife and daughter about that, we believe that number is too low.
We had up to 15 at one point, along with some babies, but that was actually more than we wanted. Those who attended the council meeting said the residence they were complaining about had 20 to 30 chickens, with four roosters, on a little over a half-acre.
It is reasonable for the city to put a cap on the total number of chickens. Beebe may be a small town, but it is still a town and not a farm. Those of us who choose to live there should be willing to accept a limitation.
City officials need to understand, though, that those who have chickens mainly have them for the eggs. A six-chicken limit would severely reduce the number of eggs produced and create difficulties in maintaining a flock (essentially making it cost-prohibitive for residents to have backyard flocks).
Then, there’s also the issue of replenishing the flock. Before you cycle out your hens, you need to be able to raise their replacements. Hens usually start laying eggs when they are 18-22 weeks old, so there needs to be some leeway for chicks to grow.
What seems like a fair compromise would be to allow homeowners to have up to 12 adult hens if they have a half-acre of land (six or fewer on a quarter-acre in order to keep the smell down). That gives them a dozen eggs a day during the peak laying period, which would allow them to sell some of the eggs to make money to cover the cost of feed and buying fertilized eggs or chicks due to the rooster ban.
The last of our chickens were killed last year when they suddenly and stupidly decided they would roost on the fence between their coop and the dog’s yard. Our dog thought that was a good idea as she picked them off one by one.
We may want to have chickens again one day, though. Backyard flocks have grown in popularity over the last few years as city dwellers seek ways to fight inflation, and there’s nothing like fresh eggs from free-roaming hens. To get the equivalent of that from the store or friends who raise chickens has been costing us $4-$6 per dozen.
That’s a steep price to have to pay that may not be necessary for chicken owners if city officials don’t go too far with limitations. Giving them two months to comply with the ordinance, as Mayor Mike Robertson suggested, is not the same as giving them the ability to have a self-sustaining food source when monthly expenses have surged the past few years.
A city having chicken restrictions is reasonable and should be expected, but plucking people’s chickens should be done minimally with the understanding that they aren’t keeping them just as pets but as a means to get by.
