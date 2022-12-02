“Beloved, I pray that all may go well with you and that you may be in good health, as it goes well with your soul.”
– 3 John 1:2
Even with the flu stepping into the viral spotlight, we don’t need to act like COVID-19 is gone.
Yes, some have been denying the existence of the coronavirus since it turned into a pandemic in 2020, but it seems like government entities and health officials didn’t start downplaying COVID until the past few months.
Well, actually it started around the end of February when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lessened its recommendations for masks and quarantine and President Joe Biden said it was time for us to get back to normal and no longer let COVID “dictate how we live.”
Since then, we’ve added nearly 20 million cases (19,907,824) that we know of in our country, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University. And while COVID-19-related deaths in the United States have slowed, they still have increased by 131,515. Worldwide, those increases are 208,145,852 cases and 684,467 deaths.
China has seen new records for COVID cases recently, leading to lockdowns, mass testing and quarantines, followed by protests. And even in my family, we’ve felt the effects of COVID after avoiding it for more than two years as our daughter got her first case (that we know of) this summer when she was in Italy and then got a bad case of it after Halloween.
COVID hasn’t gone anywhere as much as we’d like for that to have happened. Still, in August, the CDC entirely dropped its quarantine recommendation and said we no longer need to stay at least 6 feet apart, pointing out that “the current conditions of this pandemic are very different from those of the last two years.” It also dropped its recommendation that schools do routine daily testing (although many already had moved on from the practices installed in 2020).
The World Health Organization also pointed out in September that coronavirus-related deaths worldwide had reached their lowest number. And even Unity Health’s new president and chief executive officer, Mark Amox, said a couple of weeks ago that it was time for the health system to “sort of reboot” after COVID and put its focus on addressing “the health needs of our community.”
COVID fatigue has been in place for quite a while now, and many officials have pulled back to only pushing the vaccine and its boosters, knowing Americans will balk (and have already done so at times) at other measures.
We’ve even thought several times about dropping the COVID statistics that we’ve been putting on the front of each newspaper for more than two years. However, it’s often hard for me to decide when it’s time to give up, especially when that something isn’t over. It doesn’t seem like we should shelf those numbers just yet.
WHO, in its announcement in September about the outbreak, did say that “the end is in sight,” but also cautioned that relaxed standards mean that a lot of cases are going unnoticed and efforts against the coronavirus actually needed to be strengthened by governments ahead of an expected winter surge.
“If we don’t take this opportunity now, we run the risk of more variants, more deaths, more disruption and more uncertainty,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said then.
Even with cases lower in the U.S. than they were a year ago, we were starting to see an increase last week and health experts believe a wave of the coronavirus is coming soon. We may be already seeing the beginning of it. Active cases in White County jumped from 82 Monday to 154 Wednesday. They were at 202 as of Friday morning, when this column was written. (Last year at this time, they were at 229 on the way to more than 2,000 in January.)
With the state already “very high” for flu-like illness, we should be taking some of the same precautions we did for COVID to try to limit its spread, but we also shouldn’t act like COVID is no longer a problem just because we’re not treating it like one. If we’re not careful, we’ll end up back where we were.
