Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Rain showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.