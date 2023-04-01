It appears that the 2024 solar eclipse may not totally pass over Searcy after all thanks to climate change.
Dr. R.U. Kiddenme with the Foundation for Outer Observance Lunar/Solar has been measuring the distance to the moon and sun for more than two decades through observation and said that the sun has been slowly moving away from the Earth. However, over the next year the solar shift is expected to accelerate, he said, because of greenhouse gases, particularly methane produced by an overabundance of livestock waste.
“The heat from this methane has been on a collision course with the heat produced by the sun,” Kiddenme said. “This collision is causing the sun to propel from the planet at a more rapid pace. The sun is literally leaving us because it’s tired of us stinking things up.”
He said bovine technologists with the international Department of Udder Hydrokinetics are working to bioengineer cattle to eliminate belching and flatulence, major sources of methane, along with the ability to defecate. However, that research is in its infancy, and activists with the animal rights group Animal Are People Too, Aren’t They? consider the concept to be more Udder nonsense and inhumane and already have begun holding Porta-potty protests.
“Unfortunately, any change to the methane-releasing ability of livestock would also come too late to stop this accelerated solar shift,” Kiddenme said. “We can expect the sun to have moved one solameter over the next year.”
Kiddenme explained that a solameter is equal to about 20 meters laid side by side. “It won’t be enough to cause the 2024 eclipse to not happen, but it will change the trajectory of the path of totality.”
He said the projection is for the path to now pass near the Arctic Circle, “but some of those areas experience 24 hours of darkness for a month or more, so a little darkness in the daytime probably won’t be that special to them.”
Kiddenme said he hates being the bearer of bad news “for your area concerning the solar eclipse” that he knows many are expecting to draw thousands upon thousands to Arkansas next April. “However, it won’t be too many years until we’re all in darkness all the time.”
According to climatillogicist Dr. Reddy Tupanik, the good news is that global warming is making it unnecessary for the sun to heat up the planet as it gets farther away.
“We may be left in total darkness, but at least we won’t be cold,” Tupanik said. “And the way smartphone technology is progressing, we’ll probably be able to use our flashlight function to keep the lights on.
“Of course, there may not be enough of us around to do that because of increased drought, famine, floods, wildfires, snowstorms, glacial melting, seismic activity, volcanic activity, new infectious diseases, war, nuclear weapons, fossil fuel use and politicians.”
Kiddenme said there is the possibility that his foundation’s solar shift projections are not completely accurate and this might all just be foolish conjecture, but it’s not likely because of the constant observation that has been conducted for 20-plus years.
“It could be fooling us, but we’ve been at this long enough to feel confident that what we’ve observed gives us a complete understanding of the sun, moon and solar system without the need for hundreds to thousands of years of data,” he said. “It’s like grabbing a handful of puzzle pieces and being able to extrapolate what the whole picture looks like.”
And the foundation’s puzzle shows that Searcy can expect to be totally left out of the 2024 eclipse picture, if you can believe it.
