Former U.S. Marshal J.R. Howard didn’t even have to wait until the new U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith opened to pay it a visit.
“They had a little deal for us a couple of weeks before the main opening and [his wife] Kathy and I went up,” Howard said. “It is really well done. I enjoyed it because I’m familiar with Fort Smith. That’s where my first assignment was for the state police. I was a trooper there.
“In fact, when we left the museum, we drove by our old house to see how it looked after all these years.”
The museum opened July 1 after 16-plus years of “fundraising, design, construction and installation.” Fort Smith was selected as the home for the national museum in 2007.
“In fact, when I was the marshal, we stored the artifacts here,” the new acting director of the Arkansas Crime Laboratory said. “It came down from Laramie, Wyo – I think it was Laramie. They trucked them down from Laramie and we stored them at an environmentally controlled warehouse that belonged to the state parks out in Scott. So I had custody of the artifacts there before the museum did. I think the artifacts got down here in ’09, so they were stored here until they were taken up there.”
– Greg Geary
