A jury has found former Little Rock Police Officer Eddie Scott Seaton, 55, of Cabot, guilty of receiving obscene images and possession of child pornography.
The jury returned its verdict Thursday afternoon to Chief U.S. District Judge D.P. Marshall Jr., who presided over the three-day trial. Marshall will sentence Seaton at a later date.
Testimony during the trial established that Dec. 11, 2019, a special agent with the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations downloaded child pornography from someone using an IP address that returned to Seaton in Cabot. Nineteen days later, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Seaton’s residence and seized electronic devices belonging to Seaton.
A search of Seaton’s computer revealed almost 300 images of child pornography and over 120 images of obscene anime. The obscene anime depicted adults raping children and children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Law enforcement also located near Seaton’s computer stories handwritten by Seaton that described various instances of an adult female having sex with two minor boys. Those writings described many of the actions depicted in the obscene anime seized from Seaton’s computer.
“This case shows that even those who swear to uphold the law can violate it in the most despicable way,” U.S. Attorney Jonathan D. Ross said. “Commerce in sexually explicit images of children is not a victimless crime, and our office is committed to protecting those most vulnerable in our community. The jury today properly held Mr. Seaton accountable for his receipt and possession of images depicting the sexual exploitation of children.”
The statutory penalty for receipt of obscene images is not less than five years and not more than 20 years imprisonment. The statutory penalty for possession of child pornography is not more than 10 years imprisonment. Both offenses of conviction include a penalty of not more than a $250,000 fine and supervised release of not less than five years and not more than life.
The investigation was conducted by the FBI Little Rock Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and Arkansas State Police and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kristin Bryant and John Ray White.
