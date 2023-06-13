A warrant was issued Tuesday afternoon for former Beebe Parks and Recreation Director Aaron Justin Thomas, who has been formally charged with theft of property and abuse of office.
Thomas, 40, who was fired by the city April 20, is facing the class C felonies because he allegedly "unlawfully and feloniously and with the purpose of depriving the owners of their property took unauthorized possession over property belonging to the city of Beebe." Information in arcourts.gov also states that he "being a public servant or a person elected or appointed knowingly committed unauthorized acts." His bond was set at $9,000.
The affidavit written by Beebe Assistant Police Chief Barron Dickson states that Mayor Mike Robertson reported concerns April 6 regarding three invoices from "3Ls Athletics," which showed an address of PO Box 1124, Greenbrier, AR 72058. The invoices reportedly totaled $9,930, which had been paid by three checks from the city of Beebe's general fund.
Dickson wrote that after he was notified about the concerns, he began to check the legitimacy of the business. He wrote that he utilized internet search engines and the Arkansas Secretary of State's Office website but could not locate information about 3Ls Athletics in Greenbrier. Dickson wrote that he did find that Thomas was associated with the business address. An examination of returned checks reportedly revealed that one of the three checks was endorsed by "Kayla Thomas," Thomas' wife.
In 2020, the Beebe City Council passed an ordinance allowing city employees to conduct business with the city as long as the amount does not exceed $5,000 per year.
On April 18, White County District Judge Mark Derrick issued a search warrant for video and account information associated with depositing the three checks at First Security Bank in Greenbrier. It reportedly was determined that all three checks were deposited into a joint account belonging to Thomas and his wife. Justin Thomas was listed as the "president" of the business."
On April 19, Beebe Detective Rob Ruble contacted then Thomas to inquire about the 3Ls Athletics business. Thomas reportedly provided the name "Kayla Welter" as the point of contact for the business, which turned out to be Thomas' wife's maiden name.
On April 20, Capt. Steve Hall and Dickson met with Thomas at the police department, Dickson wrote. During the interview, Thomas reportedly admitted that he authorized the payment to 3Ls Athletics, which he said was owned by his wife. Thomas also reportedly admitted to utilizing city funds to purchase a ball glove from Rayburn's Sporting Goods for $312. Thomas admitted, according to affidavit, that the ball glove was not used for city purposes but was given to his child.
Thomas later reportedly admitted that he had a Stihl weed trimmer belonging to the city at his personal residence. He was reportedly using the weed trimmer for personal use. According to records from the city, the Stihl weed trimmer was purchased on July 16, 2021, from Beebe Lawn and Power Equipment for $219.
On April 24, Thomas brough a series of invoices to the police department and explained that the invoices represented the actual cost for producing the uniforms that he sold to the city, according to the affidavit. According to the invoices, Thomas' expense was $5,299.36, meaning that he profited $4,630.64.
Dickson wrote in the affidavit that Thomas utilized his position as a city official to secure payment to himself, which he benefited from financially and failed to disclose to city officials. In addition, it says that Thomas utilized city funds for personal benefit by purchasing items intended to be used by his family rather than for city benefit.
"When [then-]Director Thomas was confronted about his actions, he attempted to fabricate a story to prevent the unearthing of actions," Dickson wrote.
