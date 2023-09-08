In 2023, more than half of the nation's states either proposed bills or enacted laws to restrict foreign ownership of farmland. Now, federal lawmakers are eyeing similar proposals, said Micah Brown, National Agricultural Law Center staff attorney.
Of the 24 states that have a law limiting foreign acquisitions of land within their state, 12 states — including Arkansas — enacted a foreign ownership law in 2023, Brown said.
“At the federal level, multiple bills have been introduced during the 118th Congress that seek to control or restrict certain foreign investments in U.S. farmland,” Brown said. “Proponents of these restrictions claim that U.S. national security regarding the nation’s food supply is being threatened due to foreign investments in U.S. farmland.”
Brown will discuss state foreign ownership laws enacted during this year’s legislative sessions, as well as federal proposals that seek to increase oversight and restrict foreign acquisitions in U.S. land, in the NALC’s upcoming webinar, “Who Owns the Farm? Foreign Ownership Legislative Update.” The webinar will be held Sept. 20 at 11 a.m. Central.
“There have been numerous updates since my last webinar, and I look forward to outlining some of those proposals and discussing the laws that have been passed,” Brown said. “This webinar will provide attendees with the necessary information to understand the current state of foreign ownership legislation.”
The recording of Brown’s Jan. 18 webinar on foreign ownership is available online. Online registration for the Sept. 20 webinar is no cost.
A foreign ownership law restricts certain foreign individuals, foreign entities or foreign governments from acquiring, transferring, holding, or investing in U.S. real estate, specifically including private agricultural land within the U.S. More information regarding foreign ownership can be found in the NALC’s resource, Foreign Ownership of Agricultural Land: FAQs & Resource Library.
State laws for foreign ownership are very diverse — there is no generalized or uniform approach. These inconsistencies can make it difficult to understand restrictions of laws from state to state. More information on each state’s laws can be found in the NALC’s States Regulating Ownership of Agricultural Land compilation.
“Foreign ownership has emerged as a top issue in 2023 with many revelations and updates,” NALC Director Harrison Pittman said. “Micah has become a leading national expert on the topic, so we are thrilled to have him present again to share this new information.”
