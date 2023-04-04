Searcy, AR (72143)

Today

Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms, possibly severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Becoming windy with scattered thunderstorms, possibly severe. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%.