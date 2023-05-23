The Wings of Honor Museum in Walnut Ridge has announced the opening of a new exhibit: "The Radiological Cleanup of Enewetak." The exhibit officially opened with a reception Saturday.
Many people have never heard of a group of Cold War-era veterans (post-Vietnam) known as the Enewetak atomic cleanup veterans. This group, many of whom were Vietnam veterans themselves, was a coalition of forces consisting of Army engineers, Air Force and Navy personnel and various civilian contractors sent on a secretive humanitarian mission in a little-known group of islands located halfway between Hawaii and Australia known as the Marshall Islands.
Japan once had control of the islands in World War II before the United States wrested them from its possession. From 1946-58, while the islands were still under control of the USA, the United States performed 67 nuclear tests in various locations within the Marshall Islands. In 1946, the United States persuaded islanders to leave Bikini and Runit Atolls without any compensation.
On March 1, 1954, the United States set off the powerful Castle Bravo shot which ultimately devastated the lives of indigenous Marshallese. Castle Bravo was the largest hydro-thermal bomb ever detonated. This caused the forced migration of the Marshallese. Over the years, many of the islanders relocated to places such as Hawaii, Oklahoma and Arkansas, as well as a number of other continental locations. One-third of the world’s Marshallese population now lives in the United States.
Approximately 20 years following the nuclear testing, the coalition of forces was sent on a humanitarian mission. The objective was supposed to have been to clean the islands of all the nuclear debris left from years of testing and return the islands to the people who were forced to leave. Instead, many Marshallese who moved to the continental United States may never return due to the destruction and contamination.
As for the 8,000 men who served on that Enewetak humanitarian mission from 1977-80, less than 500 have been located or accounted for. For decades, the government essentially denied that there ever was a humanitarian mission, and denied health-care coverage of the health conditions that many survivors contracted based on their exposure to radioactive substances.
The exhibit connects the Marshallese from Enewetak Atoll to the nuclear legacy that America left behind, and it is open to the public.
