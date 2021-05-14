A new group publisher has been named for Paxton Media Group newspapers that include The Daily Citizen.
Mark Elliott will oversee the PMG newspapers in Searcy, Heber Springs, Batesville, Conway, Russellville and Clinton. He also will serve as publisher of The Conway Log Cabin Democrat. He replaces Frank Leto.
“A good newspaper is a reflection of the community,” Elliott said. “You can’t have one without the other. Searcy has, and deserves to have, a good newspaper. What I’m here to do is to ensure we continue that and improve where we can.”
Elliott previously served as publisher and general manager of PMG’s The Daily Star in Hammond, La.
David Holgate, group president of PMG Community Newsgroup LLC, owner of The Daily Citizen, said, “Mark has a strong record of involvement and engagement. I am confident he will be a great fit to the community.”
Elliott said that providing relevant content to the community is a top priority for him.
“The focus of The Daily Citizen will continue to be community,” Elliott said. “Local content is important to the reader, and our mission is to inform and entertain them. By doing that, we provide a good platform to our advertisers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.