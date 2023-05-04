The Arkansas Department of Human Services plans to release a report Monday detailing the number of Medicaid recipients who were disenrolled at the end of April because they are no longer eligible for the program.
During the federally declared COVID-19 public health emergency that began in March 2020, special rules were put in place that kept most Medicaid recipients on the program even if their circumstances changed and they normally would have been determined ineligible. Normal eligibility rules returned last month for all beneficiaries, and DHS initiated a process to reevaluate the eligibility of Medicaid recipients whose coverage would have ended without the special rules during the PHE.
“Arkansas is required to comply with the eligibility rules set by Congress and the U.S. Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services in line with President Biden’s ending of the federal Public Health Emergency later this month,” DHS Secretary Kristi Putnam said. “The cases we will report on next week, as well as those that will be closed in the coming months, bring our Medicaid rolls in line with these federal regulations. This process will also protect taxpayers by removing ineligible beneficiaries from Medicaid while ensuring there are sufficient resources to sustain the program for beneficiaries who are still eligible.”
