United States
15 million cases, 150,000 hospitalizations, 9,300 deaths estimated
Arkansas
3,533 cases since Oct. 2 (276 last week), 1,038 hospitalizations (76 last week), 86 deaths (22 last week)
School absenteeism
7.94 percent average last week for all Arkansas public schools (8.03 percent in White County)
Source: Arkansas Department of Health
