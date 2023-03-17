Deborah Dare: Volunteer opportunities at White County Aging Program, Inc.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, White County Aging Program Inc. relies upon the generous time and energy of volunteers. Over the years, we have been blessed with so many individuals who are willing to help support our efforts in serving White County senior citizen clients aged 60 and above.
However, COVID and the pandemic certainly slowed the momentum we had built in communities throughout White County. WCAP even had to close some of our smaller, volunteer-run senior centers.
As the pandemic waned, we once again focused on pulling seniors back into our centers for socialization, exercise, entertainment, food and just plain old fun! With the record inflation we are all suffering through, we must now more than ever rely on our volunteers. One of the areas in which we need help is for our Meals on Wheels delivery routes.
WCAP is a Meals on Wheels America member agency. This sector of our services provides meals to qualifying seniors throughout White County. We have routes that are run Monday through Thursday, with hot meals being delivered on those days. On Thursday, we also deliver a frozen meal to cover Friday. This schedule helps us conserve labor and overhead by not having our vehicles and personnel on the road on Fridays. However, that Friday is plenty busy for our drivers. This is when they prep for the next week’s deliveries.
We can use help in all areas of this home-delivered meals program. This means drivers and prep work.
Even though this is volunteer work, it does not mean you will not be paid – maybe not in dollars, but please know that the rewards are many. Being a part of “Serving Those Who Have Served Us” is amazing. This senior generation is often overlooked since many of them are homebound and literally not out in the public eye.
I personally believe it is a supreme obligation of younger generations to care for these seniors, many of whom have no one looking after them. Frequently, their adult children and grandchildren live in another state. As a result, our driver is often the only person the senior sees that day – the only one who talks with the client, or the only one to show any concern. As a home-delivered meals driver, you will form relationships that are beyond rewarding and that feed not just the senior, but the volunteer as well.
WCAP is always open to possible entertainment and other activities for our senior centers. Music, dance, singing, speakers on topics pertinent to seniors or current issues, youth performance groups, crafts, holiday-related activities are all possible opportunities for volunteers to positively impact and share with our clients.
At White County Aging Program, we are thankful to continue to “Serve Those Who Have Served Us.”
Donations of time and energy (and, of course, money) are welcome and we thank you for any consideration you may give to becoming a WCAP volunteer. Please feel free to stop by our offices located in the Lightle Center, 2200 E. Moore Ave. in Searcy, or call (501) 268-2587 for more information.
Deborah Dare is program director of the White County Aging Program Inc. She can be reached by calling (501) 268-2586.
