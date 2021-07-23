The Daily Citizen won 22 awards at the Arkansas Press Association 2021 Virtual Convention on Friday, including 10 first-place honors.
The Searcy newspaper took first for general excellence in the small dailies category, which includes all but the large dailies in Arkansas. There were 1,233 entries from 33 newspapers in the state overall in the contest, which was judged by the Michigan Press Association.
The general excellence finish for The Daily Citizen was bolstered by six first-place finishes by staff writer Greg Geary. Geary won first in Feature Story ("Camping out for COVID patient"), Beat Reporter and COVID Beat Reporter. He and former staff writer Ally Ham also won for Coverage of Education, Coverage of Election and Politics and Coverage of Health and Medical.
In addition to his first-place awards, Geary won honorable mention in Sports Feature Story ("Canceled marathon") and shared second with Ham in Coverage of Agriculture and Business.
Other first-place awards for the newspaper were in Sports News Story (intern Jordan Woodson for "AFGC, waterways threatened"), Single News Photo (contributing photographer Al Fowler for "Camping out for COVID patient") and Editorial Writing (Editor Steve Watts for "Humans still greatest threat"). This was the fourth time in the last six years that Watts has won first in Editorial Writing, and The Daily Citizen did not enter the APA Better Newspaper Editorial Contest last year.
Watts also won second and third in Sports Column for "Football's back, and we need it" and "Thanks, Wildcats, for normalcy" and third in Editorial Writing for "More Mayberry moments needed." He, Community Editor Wendy Jones and the paper's paginators also won second place in Best Front Page Design.
Fowler added a second-place finish in Best Picture Page Photo Essay ("Protesters speak up with signs), while former staff writer Sha Johnson won second in Single Feature Photo ("A winning year").
The Daily Citizen also had two contributors honored in Freelance Recognition: Tara Thomas (second for "Water nearly ran out") and Amanda Hourt (third for "HULA students return to U.S. from Peru").
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.