Contributing photography Al Fowler won first place in the Arkansas Press Association Better Newspaper Editorial Contest for small dailies Friday for this photo of area residents, including biker Mike Ragsdale, camped out on cots outside a Unity Health Specialty Care room to show support for Annie "Lil Bit" Haley, a fellow biker who died of COVID-19 last November. Looking into the window is Amy Moore, Lil Bit’s granddaughter, who is a nurse. Ragsdale said Lil Bit was small in stature, standing only about 4 feet, 11 inches, but stood out big in the circles of those who provide services to those in need. She especially loved helping foster kids with diapers and clothes, he said. She also helped people get food from food banks and gave books to them. She was 57. Staff writer Greg Geary also won first place in Feature Story for his article about Lil Bit and those who supported her as she fought the virus.