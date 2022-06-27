The Daily Citizen won 15 awards, including five for first place, last weekend in the Arkansas Press Association 2022 Better Newspaper Editorial Contest.
An awards luncheon was held Saturday during the Tri-State Press Convention in Memphis, where The Daily Citizen took second in general excellence in the smaller dailies category, behind The Sentinel Record in Hot Springs. There were a total of 1,066 entries submitted in all categories from 30 newspapers.
Staff writer Greg Geary won first place for news story and feature photo. He also was second for COVID beat reporter and honorable mention for news photo.
Contributing photographer Al Fowler also won two first-place awards, for sports feature photo and picture page photo essay. Sports editor Mark Buffalo added a third place in the sports feature photo category.
Editor Steve Watts placed first and third for news/political column, second for editorial and third for general interest column. He also placed third, along with sales representative Teresa Mason, in headline writing.
Contributing sports writer Mel Suiter won second in freelance recognition while Amanda Hourt was third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.