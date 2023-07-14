Farfan's Tae Kwon Do was well represented at the recent 2023 AAU National Championship Tournament in Florida. Zayne Johnson placed third and Briley Williams placed second, with each receiving medals from the prestigious event.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- New justice on Arkansas Supreme Court won't participate in case over education law
- What single senator blocking US military promotions means for Pentagon
- GOP attorneys general shift the battle over affirmative action to the workplace
- UPS to train nonunion employees as talks stall with union for 340,000 workers and deadline nears
- For a group of Ukrainian women, painting is a form of therapy to help them cope with loss
- House Republicans push through defense bill limiting abortion access and halting diversity efforts
- Appeals court pauses order limiting Biden administration contact with social media companies
- Trump asks top Georgia court to disqualify election probe prosecutor and toss grand jury report
Most Popular
Articles
- Searcy council sets private club permit hearings for two restaurants for Aug. 8 at 5 p.m.
- Searcy 43-year-old reportedly made alleged victim take off shoe during manhunt to keep from escaping
- Overdose death leads to arrest of Searcy couple
- Bald Knob 18-year-old accused of sexual indecency with child
- Searcy 43-year-old charged after alleged victim reportedly struck by passenger door of moving vehicle
- Three Ahlf Junior High School students play Carnegie Hall
- Harding assistant professor inducted into Mid-America Emmy Silver Circle
- Veterans Boulevard officially dedicated on Fourth of July in Searcy; fundraising begins for monument
- New Beebe Parks and Recreation Director wanted job for over 15 years, has 'lots of plans'
- Bald Knob mayor wants properties cleaned up by July 24 or have owners billed for city having work done
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.