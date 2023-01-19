The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking public input on the draft MKARNS Master Plan and Environmental Assessment.
Public comment for the draft MP and EA will be held between Jan. 16 and March 2. USACE will hold three public in-person workshops to explain the draft MP and EA. All interested persons are invited.
The workshops are scheduled from 3-7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Russellville Site Office, 1598 Lock and Dam Road, from 3-7 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Faith Baptist Church, 5600 Camp Robinson Road in North Little Rock, and from 3-7 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Delta Rivers Nature Center, 1400 Black Dog Drive in Pine Bluff.
Those interested are encouraged to stop by at any time during the scheduled workshops. USACE representatives will be available to answer questions and maps will be shown to provide an overview of the revision. This will be the final public outreach engagement for the MKARNS MP revision process before the MP revision is complete.
USACE master plans set the vision for all use and development of a project’s federal public lands and waters surrounding our waterways. They reportedly recognize the ongoing activities of others in the watershed, specifically environmental stewardship, and recreation.
Comments will be accepted during the in-person workshops. Comments can also be mailed to the MKARNS MP Planner, Natural Resources Management Section, USACE Little Rock District, P.O. Box 867, Little Rock, AR 72203 or e-mailed to CESWL-MKARNSMasterPlanRevision@usace.army.mil before March 2.
For an online fillable comment card and to learn more about the MKARNS MP Revision, visit https://go.usa.gov/xHvp3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.