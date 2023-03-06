Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin has issued a consumer alert for Arkansans about unregistered businesses and unlicensed health-care providers conducting “pop-up” medical screening clinics for student-athletes.
“The health of our children is a priority for parents and schools," Griffin said in a statement. "Unfortunately, some businesses prey upon the concerns of parents and the goodwill of schools by offering ‘pop-up’ medical screening clinics performed by unlicensed health-care providers in order to provide a false sense of security that they are working in the best interests of children.”
Griffin said parents should be aware that "these fraudsters" claim to look for routine injuries or preexisting cardiac conditions that may pose a risk to some student-athletes and make promises to parents — which are likely untrue and possibly illegal — that parents will not have any out-of-pocket costs.
Griffin recommends that parents and schools protect themselves from falling prey to illegitimate businesses promoting or conducting “pop-up” medical screening clinics by:
- Coordinating with local doctors and hospitals to conduct screenings.
- Asking any company offering to conduct screenings for proof they are registered to do business in Arkansas.
- Asking any health-care provider conducting a screening if they are licensed in Arkansas.
- Not providing any insurance information to an unregistered business or unlicensed health-care provider.
Parents or schools that wish to report concerns about the subject of this consumer alert or desire more information should contact the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office by calling (800) 482-8982, or online at www.arkansasag.gov.
